(Newser) – News emerged over the weekend that Russia had arrested WNBA star Brittney Griner and was holding her on drug charges. Now, big questions linger over her fate, all of which are complicated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Coverage:

The arrest: Griner, an All-Star player with Phoenix in the WNBA, appears to have been arrested on Feb. 17 when she flew into Moscow, reports the Wall Street Journal. Russian authorities say she had vape cartridges with hashish oil, an offense that could carry a 10-year penalty. Russia hadn't yet invaded Ukraine when Griner was detained. An NPR report quotes Jonathan Franks, who works with wrongfully detained Americans and wonders whether the charges are bogus.

Mugshot: Russian authorities just released her booking photo, and TMZ has it.

Why Russia? Griner plays in Russia during the WNBA offseason, as do many WNBA players, reports NBC News. In Griner's case, she has played for the team UMMC Ekaterinburg the last seven years, during her downtime from Phoenix. The New York Times notes that roughly half of the 144 players in the WNBA also play somewhere overseas.

The money: That US players travel abroad to make extra money might not be a surprise. But the details might be. In the WNBA, the maximum base salary is $228,094, and lots of players make closer to the minimum of $60,471. In Russia and elsewhere, they can pull in $1 million salaries, per the Journal. That's still a pittance compared to NBA paydays, but it helps explain the widespread travel.