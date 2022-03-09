Why Getting Jets Into Ukrainian Hands Is Proving So Messy

(Newser) – Kamala Harris is in Warsaw Wednesday to thank Poland for receiving masses of Ukrainian refugees, reports the AP—and to mop up a late-developing diplomatic headache. The Polish government on Tuesday evening offered to hand over Soviet-era MiG-29 jets to the US, which would then give them to Ukraine. The Pentagon replied by calling the plan "not ... tenable," and it turns out Poland didn't float the idea with the Biden administration before going public with it. The exchange was quickly branded as "a rare sign of disunity among NATO allies." Context and analysis:

The Boston Globe explains that Vladimir Putin has made clear that if planes used by Ukrainians use a neighboring country's base, it will view that country as being involved in the conflict. Should that country be a NATO member and should Russia retaliate with force, Article V of the NATO treaty would kick in. "It stipulates that an attack on one allied country is an attack on all of them."

At the Guardian, Patrick Wintour writes the issue comes down to a subtle but crucial shift. The original idea the US put forth would have seen Poland supply Ukrainian pilots with its MiGs; the US would supply fighter jets to Poland to occupy the resulting gaps. With its Tuesday suggestion, Poland tweaked things so that it would have the appearance of a "US, NATO, or EU scheme but not a Polish one ... [as] Poland felt the plan unduly exposed its citizens to Putin's ire."

As for why these planes, the AP provides some background: Soviet-made MiG-29 and Su jet fighters like those used by former Soviet-bloc NATO members Poland, Bulgaria, and Slovakia are what the Ukrainian air force uses; its pilots aren't trained to fly US-made fighter jets. Polish pilots can fly those and sees the possibility of the US replacing whatever it directs toward Ukraine.

But that still leaves open the question of where the MiG-29s would be based ("it isn't clear if Ukraine would be able to safely house and service them in the long run, given the warfare on its territory," per the AP) and how to get them there. Polish pilots are NATO pilots, so flying them in would be a risky proposition. Poland's Tuesday night offer would have seen the jets flown to the US air base in Ramstein, Germany.