(Newser) – Authorities pulled over a vehicle in Florida's Martin County over the weekend being driven by an apparently intoxicated woman, but she wasn't hit with typical DUI charges. CBS12 reports that sheriff's deputies made a traffic stop in Stuart on Sunday after witnessing erratic driving, and when they looked more closely inside the vehicle they say was driven by 31-year-old Katherine Theodore, they spotted something that raised their eyebrows, and suspicions. Per an arrest affidavit obtained by the Daily Beast, two spray cans of Right Guard deodorant could be seen lying on the front seat's floorboard. "Another few cans" were tossed onto the passenger's side floorboard, per the affidavit.

The affidavit also notes that Theodore didn't seem like she could stand well and had bloodshot, watery eyes with "constricted" pupils, with "a strong odor from the spray cans emitting from her person." One deputy on the scene suspected Theodore had been huffing, or inhaling, the deodorant spray, though when she was first asked about it, she said she'd simply sprayed the deodorant because she "likes the smell of it," per the affidavit. The document adds that later, after she'd been transported to jail and taken a Breathalyzer test, Theodore admitted she'd had two drinks earlier that day, then huffed the deodorant. Theodore was arrested and hit with DUI charges and was booked into the Martin County Jail. Court records note she was released after posting a $750 bond.