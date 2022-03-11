Ukraine Native Mila Kunis: Don't Blame Russian People

(Newser) – Mila Kunis says she has always felt far more like an American than an Eastern European—but when Russia invaded Ukraine, it felt like "part of my heart just got ripped out." Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, southern Ukraine, and moved to the US with her family in 1991, when she was 7. In an interview with Maria Shriver, she said the world should blame the people in power in Russia for the conflict, but ordinary Russians shouldn't be seen as the enemy, the Hill reports. "I do really want to emphasize that. I don't think that that's being said enough in the press," Kunis said.

"I don't think it's the people of Russia, so I don't want there to be a thing of all Russians are horrible human beings," Kunis told Shriver, per People. "I don't want that to be the rhetoric." Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, started a GoFundMe fundraiser last week to support refugees and humanitarian aid efforts. It has now raised more than $20 million, with Kunis and Kutcher contributing $3 million. The full interview will be released Sunday via Shriver's Sunday Paper newsletter.