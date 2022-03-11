In 2024, This Man Could Win in a Landslide

(Newser) – Mitt Romney in 2024? In an essay in the Deseret News, journalist Robby Soave makes the case that Utah's junior senator should make one more run for the White House. The way things are going, Soave thinks pretty much any Republican would be the favorite against President Biden, "with the possible exception of (Donald) Trump." But if Republicans want to further improve their chances, they should consider the "one candidate who would almost certainly attract independent, moderate, and even Democratic voters—perhaps enough of them to win something approaching a landslide, if current conditions hold." Romney, of course, is persona non grata in the pro-Trump crowd, which is why his biggest challenge would come in the GOP primaries.

Here, Soave acknowledges that defeating Trump in the primaries would be "nigh impossible" for anyone should the former president decide to run again. But he thinks Romney has strong credentials, and not only because he was proved right on Russia years after being ridiculed for his warnings about Moscow. He's five years younger than Biden and far more eloquent and energetic. Romney's willingness to stand up to Trump shows him to be "one of the most independent minded political [figures] in the country’s history." Again, this won't help him much in the GOP primaries, but should he triumph there, Biden and the Democrats would be in serious trouble. (Read the full essay.)