Bob Saget's Fractures May Have Happened on Carpet

Incident report is released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 15, 2022 1:39 PM CDT
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – Fractures around Bob Saget's eye sockets and bleeding around his brain were possibly caused by the comedian hitting "something hard, covered by something soft," such as a carpeted floor, according to a report released Tuesday that provides more details of the TV's star's death. In the incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando, a detective notes that Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said the fractures "would have stunned Mr. Saget," and that he would have experienced dizziness. Had he been with people at the time, they would have noticed "confusion, balance, and/or slurred speech," the report states. It does not pinpoint a location for Saget's fall, reports the AP.

The medical examiner concluded after the autopsy in January that Saget died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a backwards fall. There were no signs of blood on the hotel bed's sheets or bedspread, according to the report released Tuesday. An initial examination of the 65-year-old entertainer's body in his hotel suite at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Jan. 9 showed that he had slight swelling and small bruises in the corner of his left eye. "There were no other indications of any type of trauma or injury," the report states. (Meanwhile, a judge in Florida on Monday agreed that none of the graphic photos or videos made in the course of the investigation into Saget's death should ever be released.)

