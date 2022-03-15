Senate Wants Our Clocks to Fall Back Just Once More

(Newser) – If you're still feeling crabby over Sunday's time change, take heart: The Senate on Tuesday gave the green light to a proposal to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. If the House does the same and President Biden signs the Sunshine Protection Act, the "fall back" ritual that happens each year would be done away with—eventually. The Hill reports the change would go into effect on Nov. 20, 2023, in order to give airlines and other transportation companies adequate time to prepare. It would make for darker mornings but lighter evenings during the winter. The Hill's two examples: The sun wouldn't rise until 8:15am on Dec. 21 in New York, but it wouldn't set until 5:31pm, versus the typical 4:31pm.

Axios reports the bill, which has Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio as its sponsors, passed by unanimous consent. Politico notes "The quick and consequential move happened so fast that several senators said afterward they were unaware of what had just happened." It adds that Whitehouse says he has gotten no pledge from Nancy Pelosi to get the bill across the line in the House. The Washingtonian reports Congress approved permanent Daylight Saving Time in 1973, but it wasn't a long-lived change. (Read more about that here.)