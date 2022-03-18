For Only 10th Time Ever, a No. 15 Seed Advances

(Newser) – Saint who? This year's NCAA tournament saw its first major upset Thursday night when the No. 15 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks stunned No. 2 Kentucky in overtime, 85-79, per ESPN. The Peacocks represent Saint Peter's University in New Jersey, and they just upended a lot of brackets. USA Today notes that it's only the 10th time a No. 15 seed has advanced in the first round. As Gary B. Graves of the AP puts it: "Not bad for a private Jesuit school in Jersey City, New Jersey, that’s made half as many NCAA Tournament appearances (four) as Kentucky has national titles (eight)."

This is the Peacocks' first-ever tournament victory—they last made it in 2011—and the win might simultaneously be the biggest upset loss for Kentucky coach John Calipari, writes Scott Gleeson of USA Today. The AP notes that it's Kentucky's first opening-round loss under Calipari. Saint Peters is coached by Shaheen Holloway, in his second year. Daryl Banks III (27 points) and Doug Edert (18 points off the bench) led the Peacocks, who come from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. (Read more NCAA basketball stories.)