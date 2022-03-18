(Newser) – A theater company in Ukraine is expressing "irreparable grief" at the loss of one of the country's most respected actresses, who died in a rocket attack in or near the capital. The Young Theater announced the death of troupe member Oksana Shvets, believed to be 67, reports Variety. The Kyiv Post confirmed Shvets' death. "During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv, a well-deserving artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed," reads a statement from the theater. An India Today reporter notes it's not clear if Shvets died in the city of Kyiv, or on the outskirts, in the region known as the Kyiv Oblast.

Shvets, a well-known film and theater actor, was said to have belonged to the theater group for more than 40 years. She also enjoyed a long career on the silver screen. Born in 1955, Shvets studied at the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater and the Kyiv State Institute of Theater Arts and went on to build up such an impressive resume that she was awarded the nation's Merited Artist of Ukraine award, which "is only bestowed upon those among the country's most accomplished performing artists," per Deadline.

CNN notes she's not the first entertainer to die in the Russian invasion: Movie star Pasha Lee also reportedly perished, after shelling in the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv. "Bright memory to the talented actress!" the Young Theater wrote in its statement posted to its Facebook page. "There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land!" (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)