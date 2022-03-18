(Newser) – A shop in Chicago that specializes in custom Lego pieces is making headlines with some new inventory that's raising cash to help a war-torn nation. Vice reports that the Windy City's Citizen Brick—a storefront that "started with a very dumb dream" to create unique Lego minifigures that the parent company just wouldn't—has been selling a Lego replication of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, complete with a five o'clock shadow and tiny versions of Molotov cocktails, to help fundraise for Ukraine. "I just felt that I had to act using what I had," owner Joe Trupia tells the Washington Post.

A Facebook post in early March from the Chicago store said that 100% of the proceeds from sales of the Zelensky figure and accompanying toy Molotov cocktails will be directed to the Direct Relief nonprofit, which helps bring medical supplies to Ukraine and surrounding nations. A post Thursday from Chicago Brick notes that it's already sold out of the items. Although Trupia had told Vice earlier in the week that they were "scrambling to make another batch," it now looks like that won't be happening, as they can't get enough parts. "We hope that you will consider making a direct donation to Direct Relief or another relevant charity instead," the store notes.

Still, more than $145,000 was raised from the limited-edition batch. Vice reports that another fundraiser, selling stickers, clothes, flags, and patches with the image of St. Mary Magdalene carrying a Javelin anti-tank missile launcher, has raised more than $1 million so far for Ukraine. Although the country is surely thankful for the financial assistance, Ukraine is making one more big ask of the parent plastic-brick company, which isn't affiliated with Custom Brick. "Lego, reserve some bricks for us, we will need them to rebuild our cities and villages," read Monday's post from its official Instagram account.