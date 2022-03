(Newser) – For those focused purely on the brackets, the big news out of Saturday's games was that the first No. 1 seed has fallen. Baylor was upset by the University of North Carolina, 93-86. ESPN has all the details.

Cinderella: Those who like underdog tales will be happy to learn that the Saint Peter's Peacocks—a New Jersey team that took down mighty Kentucky in the first round—have continued their run. The Peacocks defeated Murray State, 70-60, making them only the third No. 15 seed ever to reach the Sweet 16, notes NJ.com. The site's Steve Politi makes his case that "Saint Peter’s is the greatest Cinderella in NCAA Tournament history."

Women: On the women's side, the AP provides a look at the number of double-digit seeds in the mix. "March Madness is finally part of the women's NCAA Tournament vernacular and the first round has so far aptly fit that phrase," writes Doug Feinberg.

On the women's side, the AP provides a look at the number of double-digit seeds in the mix. "March Madness is finally part of the women's NCAA Tournament vernacular and the first round has so far aptly fit that phrase," writes Doug Feinberg. Nice moment: After No. 11 Michigan defeated No. 3 Tennessee on Saturday, Michigan coach Juwan Howard didn't immediately celebrate with his team. Instead, he took a moment to console Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler, who was in tears after the loss, per USA Today. The image of the opposing coach wrapping his arms around Chandler can be seen here.

After No. 11 Michigan defeated No. 3 Tennessee on Saturday, Michigan coach Juwan Howard didn't immediately celebrate with his team. Instead, he took a moment to console Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler, who was in tears after the loss, per USA Today. The image of the opposing coach wrapping his arms around Chandler can be seen here. Crazy moment: This happened a few days ago, but it might end up being one of the funniest moments from the tournament. After the ball got stuck high above the basket during the Indiana-Saint Mary's game on Thursday, nobody could figure out how to get it down. To the rescue came two Indiana cheerleaders, reports CNN. Nathan Paris lifted Cassidy Cerny up in classic cheerleader fashion. Watch it here.

(Read more March Madness stories.)