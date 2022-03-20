Shooting at Car Show Leaves 1 Dead, 20 Injured

(Newser) – A Saturday shooting in Virginia wasn't the only one to make national headlines. Another took place at an Arkansas car show and a third at the South by Southwest festival in Austin. Details on the latter two:

Arkansas: At least one person was killed and about 20 others wounded, including children, in a shooting outside a car show in Dumas Saturday evening, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many kids had been hurt, per the AP. Additional information, including conditions of the wounded, wasn’t available. One person was in custody, although there may have been multiple shooters. State troopers were dispatched around 7:25pm to Dumas, located about 90 miles south of Little Rock, following a report of gunfire outside a business where the car show was underway. No word yet on what prompted the shooting.