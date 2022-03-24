Zelensky Calls for Global Peace Protests

(Newser) – Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky called on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country as he prepared to address President Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. "Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard," Zelensky said in English during an emotional video address late Wednesday that was recorded in the dark near the presidential offices in Kyiv, the AP reports. "Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters."

To keep up the pressure on Russia, Zelensky said he would ask in a video conference with NATO members that the alliance provide "effective and unrestricted" support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs. Biden is expected to discuss new sanctions and how to coordinate such measures, along with more military aid for Ukraine, with NATO members, and then talk with leaders of the G7 industrialized nations and the European Council in a series of meetings on Thursday.