Jessica Simpson has opened up in the past about her demons, including substance abuse in adulthood she says was triggered by being sexually abused as a young child. In her 2020 memoir, Simpson also recalled the day that she realized she'd hit rock bottom: Halloween 2017. On that day she started drinking in the morning, culminating in an evening party at her home at which she was so drunk she couldn't get her two kids into their costumes, per Yahoo Entertainment. Now, the 41-year-old singer has posted an even more vulnerable revelation, sharing a photo of herself on Instagram taken the day after that Halloween debacle.

"This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself," she writes in the caption accompanying the picture, which shows a makeup-less, pensive-looking Simpson sitting half in sunlight, half in shadow. "I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light." She adds that she wants to break the stigma of being an alcoholic, and that for her, "the drinking wasn't the issue. I was. I didn't love myself. I didn't respect my own power. Today I do."

People notes that in March, Simpson said during a Tamron Hall Show appearance that she doesn't miss drinking. "I have not thought about alcohol," she said. "It's weird because alcohol was an easy thing for me to give up. It was holding on to how I romanticized the pain I liked to hold on to." As for this year's Halloween, Simpson, husband Eric Johnson, and their kids—there are now three, thanks to the addition of their youngest daughter in 2019—apparently had a much better time. Yahoo notes that Johnson, a former NFL player, gave up drinking when his wife did in 2017 as a show of support for her.