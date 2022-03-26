Rocket Attacks Shake Security of Lviv

(Newser) – Multiple rockets struck Lviv on Saturday, injuring at least five people and unnerving the western Ukraine city that people have fled to for its relative safety during the Russian invasion. An oil depot and a factory linked to the military were hit, the regional governor said. A large plume of black smoke rose from the area, which includes residences, for hours, the AP reports. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said "infrastructure facilities," but no homes, were damaged, per the Washington Post.

The attacks took place while President Biden was in Warsaw, 200 miles or so away. "I think that with today's strikes, the aggressor is giving his greetings to President Biden," Sadovyi said. Olana Ukrainets, a 34-year-old IT worker who arrived from heavily bombed Kharkiv, said she sometimes stayed in bed when air raid alarms went off, feeling safer in Lviv. She'll take cover next time. "None of the Ukrainian cities are safe now," she said. Other developments involved: