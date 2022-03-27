Tiny Saint Peter's Aims for History on Sunday

(Newser)
Coach K's farewell tour will end at his record-setting 13th Final Four. The Duke Blue Devils extended the career of Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski for one more weekend after beating Arkansas 78-69 on Saturday night in the West Region final, per the AP. Duke advanced to the Final Four, as did another No. 2 seed, Villanova, which defeated Houston 50-44. While Coach K's win is historic, a bigger story could unfold on Sunday:
- Little-known St. Peter's University of New Jersey will try to reach the Final Four in its game against No. 8 seed North Carolina. St. Peter's—already the first No. 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight—hopes to go one better on Sunday. The game starts at 5:05pm Eastern on CBS. (The AP profiles the small school.)
- The other game pits No. 10 Miami against No. 1 Kansas. It starts at 2:20pm Eastern on CBS.
- As for the soon-to-retire Coach K, “to see the joy, I can’t explain it, because, you know, I’m a grandfather, I’ve lived through my daughters, I’m living through my grandchildren but now I’m living through these guys," Krzyzewski said on the court before cutting down the net. "Holy mackerel!”
