Tiny Saint Peter's Aims for History on Sunday

(Newser) – Coach K's farewell tour will end at his record-setting 13th Final Four. The Duke Blue Devils extended the career of Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski for one more weekend after beating Arkansas 78-69 on Saturday night in the West Region final, per the AP. Duke advanced to the Final Four, as did another No. 2 seed, Villanova, which defeated Houston 50-44. While Coach K's win is historic, a bigger story could unfold on Sunday:

Little-known St. Peter's University of New Jersey will try to reach the Final Four in its game against No. 8 seed North Carolina. St. Peter's—already the first No. 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight—hopes to go one better on Sunday. The game starts at 5:05pm Eastern on CBS. (The AP profiles the small school.)