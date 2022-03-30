 
There's a New Milestone in Ukrainian Refugee Crisis

4M refugees have evacuated from the country since Feb. 24: UNHCR
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 30, 2022 5:28 AM CDT
Updated Mar 30, 2022 6:41 AM CDT
A small girl looks at her stuffed bear toy as she walks with others fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Tuesday.   (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

(Newser) – The UN refugee agency said Wednesday more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its war in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The new figure was posted on an UNHCR website, per the AP, and represents about a tenth of Ukraine's population. More than 2.3 million have arrived in Poland, but many have traveled onward to other countries or back into Ukraine. Aid workers say the numbers have eased in recent days as many people await developments in the war. An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within the country. More than 608,000 have entered Romania, over 387,000 have gone to Moldova, and about 364,000 have entered Hungary, based on counts provided by governments.

From the onset of the war, UNHCR had projected that about 4 million people might flee Ukraine—though it has repeatedly said that it has been reassessing its forecasts. “Refugees from Ukraine are now 4 million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted as he crossed the border into Ukraine. Grandi said he would be in the western city of Lviv and discuss ways to increase its support “to people affected and displaced by this senseless war.” UNHCR teams and their partners have been working to deliver protection, emergency shelter, cash assistance, core relief items, and other critical services for those who have fled. (The US plans to accept 100,000 refugees.)

