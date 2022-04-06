(Newser) – Construction is now complete on New York City's Steinway Tower, which might be a ho-hum update save for one detail: It's the skinniest skyscraper in the world, with a height-to-width ratio of 24:1. (The next closest looks to have a ratio of 20:1.) The tower stretches 84 stories and, with the adjacent hall, features 60 whole-floor residences, reports the Robb Report. Located at 111 W. 57th St., also known as Billionaires' Row, the tower's name is a nod to its origins. It's made up of the original Steinway Hall building—which dates to 1925 and once was home to the offices of the Steinway & Sons piano-makers—and the new tower addition.

Dezeen reports the 1,428-foot-tall tower was designed by SHoP Architects, which says it used the highest-strength concrete available. Dezeen got this quote from Gregg Pasquarelli, principal at SHoP Architects: "Any preconceived notions that our team had about skyscrapers of New York City developments were replaced with an opportunity to do something that had never been done before. As New Yorkers, we are incredibly proud to add a new icon to our skyline." One lucky person will get to call the top of the "new icon" home: The tower's top holds a three-story penthouse; it's listed for $66 million.