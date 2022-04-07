New York AG Wants Trump Held in Contempt

(Newser) – New York's attorney general is calling for former President Trump to be fined $10,000 a day until he hands over requested documents. Letitia James asked a state court Thursday to hold Trump in contempt, accusing him of failure to comply with a court order to submit documents related to his business empire, reports CNN. In her filing, James says Trump failed to meet a March 31 deadline to hand over the information, part of James' investigation into alleged fraud. Among other things, James accuses Trump of misstating the value of parts of his business to banks, taxing authorities, and others, per the AP.

"Mr. Trump should now be held in civil contempt and fined in an amount sufficient to coerce his compliance with the Court's order and compensate OAG for its fees and costs associated with this motion," per the filing. Neither Trump nor his lawyers have directly responded to the complaint, but his legal team has previously objected to the subpoenas requiring him to turn over the documents. (In other Trump news, the former president says he regrets not joining supporters who marched on the Capitol.)