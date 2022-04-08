You Won't See Will Smith at the Oscars for 10 Years

(Newser) – This year's Oscar for best actor will remain in the hands of Will Smith. The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its punishment Friday for his infamous slap of Chris Rock, and it does not involve stripping him of his statuette. Instead, the board declared that Smith cannot attend the Oscars ceremony or any Academy event for 10 years, reports CNN. Smith previously resigned from the Academy and publicly apologized to Rock.

Some critics had called for Smith to lose his award, but the board took a different approach. As the Hollywood Reporter puts it, "the Academy appears to have doubled-down on its long-held position that there is a line between on-screen work and off-screen conduct." It notes that while Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski have been booted from the organization for sexual misconduct, they still have their Oscars. The board also delivered a mea culpa, notes People. "During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room," reads the statement. "For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short—unprepared for the unprecedented." (Read more Will Smith stories.)