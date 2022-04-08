In Governor Kidnapping Case, No Guilty Verdicts

Two men are acquitted, and the jury deadlocked on the other two
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 8, 2022 2:23 PM CDT
In Governor Kidnapping Case, No Guilty Verdicts
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a file photo.   (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(Newser) – The government's case against four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan's governor ended Friday with the acquittal of two men and the jury deadlocked on the other two. In other words, zero convictions. The Detroit News describes it as a "a staggering blow to the government in one of the largest domestic terrorism cases in recent US history." The result suggests the jury agreed to some extent with the men's claims that they were entrapped by undercover agents, per the Washington Post. The jury acquitted Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta of their conspiracy charges, but could not reach a verdict against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Harris also was acquitted of weapons charges.

Fox and Croft can be put on trial again, and it seems likely they will be. “We’ll be ready for another trial," said Fox's attorney, Christopher Gibbons, per the AP. "We’ll eventually get what we wanted out of this, which is the truth and the justice I think Adam is entitled to." The men were accused of plotting to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 because they were angry about COVID restrictions put in place during the pandemic. Defense lawyers say their clients were entrapped by FBI agents working undercover who encouraged the idea, though prosecutors countered the men were hatching the plot before the sting began. Croft is from Delaware and the other three are from Michigan.

