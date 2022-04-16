10 Shot at South Carolina Mall

(Newser) – Ten people were shot and two others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Columbia on Saturday, an attack that South Carolina authorities say wasn't random. Three people who had firearms have been detained in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre, city Police Chief WH "Skip" Holbrook said. At least one of those three people fired a weapon, he said, per the AP. "We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire," Holbrook said.

Authorities said no fatalities have been reported but that eight of the victims were taken to the hospital. Of those eight, two were in critical condition, Holbrook said. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73, he said. Those who were injured but not shot were hurt in rushing out of the mall, per NBC News. The mall was being evacuated store-by-store on Saturday, and police urged anyone still sheltering inside to call 911 so that authorities could find them.