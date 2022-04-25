(Newser) – Boris Johnson is trying to distance himself from a new controversy in British politics, one revolving around a newspaper article condemned as misogynistic. Over the weekend, the Mail on Sunday quoted anonymous lawmakers from Johnson's Conservative Party who accused opposition lawmaker Angela Rayner of trying to distract Johnson in the House of Commons by crossing and uncrossing her legs. The story likened it to the infamous scene in Basic Instinct. The article has triggered much condemnation, against the anonymous lawmakers quoted as well as the newspaper for printing it.

Johnson: "As much as I disagree with @AngelaRayner on almost every political issue I respect her as a parliamentarian and deplore the misogyny directed at her anonymously today," Johnson tweeted. The BBC reports that the prime minister also texted her personally to reiterate the message.