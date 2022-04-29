Zelensky: With Strike, Moscow Tried to 'Humiliate' UN

(Newser) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a "correspondingly powerful reaction" Thursday night after Russian missiles slammed into Kyiv while UN chief Antonio Guterres was visiting the capital. "This says a lot about Russia’s true attitude to global institutions, about the efforts of the Russian leadership to humiliate the UN and everything that the organization represents,” Zelensky said, per the New York Times. The missiles hit the city soon after Guterres held talks with Zelensky. Al-Jazeera reports that it was "the boldest attack on the capital" since Russian forces retreated from the area weeks ago.

"It is a war zone but it is shocking that it happened close to us," said UN spokesman Saviano Abreu. He did not disclose how close the team was to the strikes in central Kyiv. US-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe says the Russian strikes killed one of its journalists, the AP reports. The broadcaster says Vira Hyrych's body was found in the rubble of a residential building. Emergency services say the strike on the high-rise building injured at least ten people, including one who lost a leg.

Russia claimed its military used "high-precision, long-range weaponry" to destroy buildings at a defense factory. Guterres said he was shocked by the strikes, "not because I’m here but because Kyiv is a sacred city for Ukrainians and Russians alike," the Guardian reports. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko likened the attack to Vladimir Putin showing the UN chief “his middle finger.” (Earlier Thursday, Guterres condemned the "evil" war after visiting devastated towns near Kyiv.)