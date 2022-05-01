ER Actress Jossara Jinaro Dies at 48

(Newser) – Another notable death from the world of entertainment has surfaced this weekend: Actress Jossara Jinaro has died of cancer at age 48, reports USA Today. Jinaro has a long resume of TV and film work going back to the late 1990s. However, she may be best known for her recurring role as Courtney Messina on Judging Amy. She also played nurse Andrea Clemente on ER, and had roles on Passions and Viva Vegas. Messina's husband announced the news in a Facebook post. "Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend," he wrote, adding that "even in her last moments, she was still fighting."

Deadline notes that Jinaro had a unique back story: She was born in Brazil but spent her childhood in Colombia as the adopted daughter of a diplomat. At one point, her father was held hostage by guerrillas, and the family then moved to the US. She began auditioning for roles in Chicago as a teen, and soon scored an agent. More recently, Jinaro started producing her own short films, per Deadline.