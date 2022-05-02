Netflix Cancels Meghan Markle Series

Animated show 'Pearl' is history as service starts cutting costs
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 2, 2022 4:24 PM CDT
Meghan Markle's Animated Netflix Show Gets the Chop
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022.   (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

(Newser) – Netflix is in cost-cutting mode after a drop in subscribers, and one of the early casualties is Pearl, an animated series created by Meghan Markle. The show about a 12-year-old girl inspired by extraordinary women from history was being executive-produced by Markle and David Furnish, Elton John's husband, Vanity Fair reports. "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges," Markle said last year.

The show would have been the first animated series from Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions, which signed a multiseries deal with Netflix in 2020. Insiders tell Deadline that Pearl was still in the development stage and Netlix is moving forward with other Archewell projects including documentary series Heart of Invictus. Netflix's share price plunged last month and is now down more than 65% since January. The company axed two other animated series last week: Dino Daycare and Boons and Curses. It also canceled Space Force, which starred Steve Carell, after two seasons. (Read more Meghan Markle stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X