Bill Gates Speaks Out on Affair Allegations

(Newser) – In an interview with the London Times published Sunday, Bill Gates answered "no" when asked if he would discuss allegations of affairs during his 27-year marriage to Melinda French Gates. He opened up a little more in a Today interview on Tuesday, exactly one year after the couple announced their divorce. "I certainly made mistakes and I take responsibility," he said when asked if he had been unfaithful. "I have responsibility for causing a lot of pain to my family," he added, per the Guardian. "It was a tough year. I feel good that all of us are moving forward now."

"I don’t think delving into the particulars at this point is constructive, but yes, I caused pain and I feel terrible about that," Gates said. In a March interview, French Gates said reports of numerous affairs were "questions Bill needs to answer." In the Times interview, Gates said that like his ex-wife, he has been "grieving" their relationship. "Every marriage as the kids leave the house will go through a transition," he said. "Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce. But from my point of view it was a great marriage. I wouldn’t have changed it. You know, I wouldn’t choose to marry someone else."

Asked by the Times if he would marry again, Gates said, "Yes. I’m talking about would I marry Melinda all over again. In terms of my future, I don’t have any plans, but I highly recommend marriage." Gates, who recently released new book How to Prevent the Next Pandemic, said he has spent more of the last two years trying to find ways to defeat COVID. He said he's glad that he still gets to work with his ex-wife at their foundation. "I'm lucky that a part of it continues," he said. "Which I think is super." (Read more Bill Gates stories.)