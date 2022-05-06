Florida Deputy on Beach Patrol Runs Over Sunbathing Woman

(Newser) – A woman sunbathing on St. Pete Beach in Pinellas County, Florida, Wednesday afternoon was run over by a Pinellas County sheriff's deputy on beach patrol. The deputy was driving one of the sheriff's office SUVs on the beach and had stopped and was talking to pedestrians when he got a call to go to the location of a 911 hang-up call, Fox 13 reports. As he turned the SUV from where it was parked, its front driver side tire went over the sunbather's right side and mid to upper back, per investigators. Her injuries were not life-threatening and the sheriff's office is investigating the incident, ABC Action News reports. (Read more Florida stories.)