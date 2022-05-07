3 Americans Found Dead at Bahamas Resort

(Newser) – Detectives are investigating the deaths of three Americans are being investigated after they were found at a Bahamas resort with no obvious cause of death, including no signs of trauma. A fourth American, a woman, was airlifted to a hospital in Nassau, a spokesperson for the Sandals Emerald Bay resort said. Royal Bahamas Police officials said they were told Friday morning that two bodies, a man's and a woman's, had been found in one villa and a man's body in another, People reports. A police statement said the couple found together had "complained of illness the previous evening" and received treatment nearby. They then returned to their villa, officials said.

The couple displayed signs of convulsions, the police statement said. The acting prime minister, Chester Cooper, said the cause of death isn't known but added, "I am advised that foul play is not suspected." Health officials were dispatched to the resort in Exuma to assist the police investigation, per the Mirror.