Another Body Found in Lake Mead

(Newser) – Less than a week after a body was found on the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead, another body has been found. The set of human skeletal remains was found Saturday afternoon in the Calville Bay area, USA Today reports. An investigation is underway, and no cause of death or identity has yet been established. As the country's largest reservoir rapidly depletes due to a historic drought, authorities have warned more bodies could turn up. Lake Mead's water level is currently at 1,055 feet, the lowest since 1937, the year after the Hoover Dam created the human-made reservoir on the Nevada-Arizona border. KTNV has photos of the newest remains found. (Or click here for more on the first set found.)