Surviving US Tourist Recalls Being Stricken in Bahamas

(Newser) – The deaths of three American tourists at a resort in the Bahamas remained unexplained Monday as a fourth American recuperates in the hospital. Authorities in the Bahamas say they do not suspect foul play, and the State Department says it is monitoring the investigation. Details:

One couple: On Friday, a man and a woman were found dead in their villa at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma. Police say there were no signs of trauma, though the couple appeared to have suffered convulsions, reports the New York Times. They have not been identified.

On Friday, a man and a woman were found dead in their villa at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma. Police say there were no signs of trauma, though the couple appeared to have suffered convulsions, reports the New York Times. They have not been identified. Second couple: Another man and woman were found in a separate villa at the same resort the same day. The man died, but the woman has since been airlifted to a hospital in Miami, where she is in serious condition, reports CNN.