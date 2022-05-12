(Newser) – Police in Texas are on the hunt for a suspect who shot and injured three Korean women at a Dallas beauty salon. ABC News reports the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Hair World Salon, in the city's Koreatown. Police say the suspect parked a "dark color minivan-type vehicle" around 2:30pm Wednesday, then walked across a parking lot and entered the salon. According to Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell, the suspect then yelled something unintelligible and started firing, hitting the three women, reports KXAS. WFAA notes the three victims were the salon's owner, a worker, and a customer.

Police say the suspect then got in his car and drove away. Although Mitchell says no evidence has yet emerged to indicate this was a hate crime, some are wondering why this particular business was targeted. "There are so many businesses around here, and he just specified a Korean-owned hair salon and came in and fired a gun," an employee of a local Korean radio station tells KXAS. FOX 4 notes it's unclear if anyone else was with the suspect.

The victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be OK. The Dallas Police Department, which doesn't yet have a motive to offer, describes the suspect as a thin Black male between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with curly hair and a beard; anyone with any information is asked to call 214-671-3523. The DPD and the FBI are involved in the ongoing investigation.