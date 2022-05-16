Fauci: If Trump Wins Again, Count Me Out

Scientific adviser says he would not continue in his role
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 16, 2022 7:41 AM CDT
Fauci: I'm Not Working for Trump if He's Reelected
In this April 22, 2020, photo, then-President Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Newser) – Anthony Fauci clashed repeatedly with then-President Trump over COVID policies, and the scientific adviser says he would not do it again. "No," Fauci answered when asked on CNN over the weekend about whether he would serve in a second Trump administration, per the Hill. When CNN's Jim Acosta restated the question, Fauci said that "for sure" he would not return in his role as chief medical adviser to the White House should Trump win again.

"If you look at the history of what the response was during the administration, I think, you know, at best, you can say it wasn't optimal," said Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "And I think just, history will speak for itself about that." He contrasted it with the experience of working under President Biden, which he called "liberating." The response from Trump supporters, who say Fauci is the one who mishandled the pandemic, was unanimous: "As if we needed yet another reason to elect Trump!!!" tweeted the former president's son, Donald Trump Jr. (Read more Anthony Fauci stories.)

