Bull Escapes California Rodeo, Hits 6 People

A bull jumped a fence at a northern California rodeo Friday night, striking six people as it escaped the popular Redding Rodeo during the bull riding event. As the event neared its conclusion around 10pm, the bull bucked its rider, jumped the arena fence as another cowboy tried in vain to lasso it, and "ran out of the rodeo grounds and towards the contestant parking area," per rodeo officials. Livestock handlers caught it nearly half a mile away near a bridge and it was corralled and put in a trailer, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Five of the people hit by the bull suffered only minor injuries and were treated and released, but one was taken to a hospital, KRCR reports.

"We wish the best to all those affected. The safety of our fans is our highest priority and we appreciate their support," rodeo officials said in a statement. Some spectators were hit as the bull escaped, and at least one person was injured by the bull at the bridge where it was eventually caught, the Redding Record Searchlight reports. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening. "Getting hit by a bull was an experience," one of the people who was struck tells the newspaper. "To be honest I didn't feel it at the time because my adrenaline was pumping and I had to make split-second decisions."