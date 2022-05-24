(Newser) – The topic of honor killing is again in the headlines, and this time it's killings—plural. Police in Pakistan have arrested six men and charged them with murdering two sisters in their 20s, reports the Guardian. Based on accounts in the AP and Express Tribune, authorities laid out the chain of events: Sisters Aneesa Abbas, 24, and Arooj Abbas, 21, were forced to marry cousins last year. The sisters, however, were unhappy in their marriages and had apparently taken advantage of their Spanish citizenship to move to Spain.

Police say they were seeking legal separations and were "lured back" to Pakistan on May 19, per the Express Tribune. They were strangled and shot in a home in the Gujrat district of Punjab province, and those charged include their husbands, their brother, both fathers-in-law, and a paternal uncle. Others are reportedly being sought. Authorities say the women were killed because they didn't want to help their husbands gets visas to move to Spain.