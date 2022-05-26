Anger Over Police Response: 'There Are Kids!'

(Newser) – One of the stories emerging as a flashpoint Thursday in the wake of the mass shooting in Texas is anger over the police response in Uvalde. However, many details about the timeline remain unclear, and the New York Times reports that two officers from the Uvalde Police Department did immediately enter the school after the first calls about a gunman came in at 11:30am Tuesday. The officers reportedly were shot trying to enter the classroom where the gunman had holed up, and they fell back after being wounded. The gunman is believed to have shot all his victims within the first minutes of arriving at the school, per the Times. More:

The Washington Post has video from a parent's Facebook feed showing angry parents confronting officers outside Robb Elementary School. "You know that there are kids, right?" the man filming says at one point as an officer orders bystanders to get across the street. "Little kids—they don’t know how to defend themselves.” More: NBC News also has video in which multiple are heard yelling at officers. One woman shouts, “Get in! Get in! What is the f------ deal?” The AP quotes Javier Cazares, whose daughter was killed in the attack, as saying he suggested to other parents that they charge the school. “Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to,” he said. “More could have been done.”

