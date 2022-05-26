(Newser) – On Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr made waves with his gun reform-focused press conference. On Wednesday, the Miami Heat made a similar move. Ahead of their playoff matchup against the Boston Celtics, the PA announcer kicked things off with this: "The Heat organization, the Boston Celtics, and the NBA family also mourn those who lost their lives in the senseless shooting that took place yesterday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community."

After observing a moment of silence, the announcer went on to make what NBC Sports calls "a statement that was strikingly strong for a multibillion-dollar corporation." Here it is:

"The Heat urges you to contact your state senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for common-sense gun laws. You can also make change at the ballot box. Visit Heat.com/vote to register, and let your voice be heard this fall."

It didn't elaborate on what "common-sense" gun laws it supported. CBS News reports Florida Sen. Marco Rubio wasn't moved. He took to Twitter to call out what he perceived as hypocrisy, tweeting, "The @NBA doesn't like to talk about the billions they make from a China that enslaves Uyghur Muslims and harvests their organs. But they have no problem politicizing a horrific tragedy in America." For the record, the Celtics took Game 5 by a score of 93-80, giving them a 3-2 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference series.