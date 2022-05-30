KId Finds Live WWI Grenade on Beach

It was destroyed in controlled explosion in Northern Ireland
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 30, 2022 10:24 AM CDT
KId Finds Live WWI Grenade on Beach
Police released this photo of the "Mills Bomb" grenade.   (Police Ards & North Down)

(Newser) – A grenade believed to be more than a century old—but still deadly—was found by a young boy on a beach in Northern Ireland, police say. In a Facebook post, police thanked the "young lad" who spotted the grenade and contacted officers, remaining at the scene to tell them where it was, the BBC reports. Police said an Army technical officer called to the County Down beach confirmed that the boy had found a World War I "Mills Bomb" grenade, which was first issued to British soldiers in 1915 .

Police said the Army officer confirmed that it was a live grenade capable of exploding, the Belfast Telegraph reports. They said they accompanied the officer to a nearby country park where a controlled explosion was carried out. "A big thank you to the young lad who found the grenade and alerted police and thanks to all involved," police said. (Read more unexploded ordnance stories.)

