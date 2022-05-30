2 Dead, 19 Hurt in Crash on 'Cruise Night'

(Newser) – A crash in Nebraska's capital left two dead and 19 others hospitalized, including many pedestrians, authorities said. The two people who were killed had been inside one of the cars involved in the Sunday night crash, the Lincoln Police Department tweeted early Monday morning. Police said the victims were two women, ages 20 and 22. Police said that of those who were injured, one victim had life-threatening injuries, while the others sustained less serious injuries, the AP reports.

Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka said the incident was quickly declared a mass casualty event, reports the Lincoln Journal Star. Hubka said the T-bone crash at the intersection of 52nd Street and O Street, one of Lincoln's main roads, pushed vehicles into pedestrians, CNN reports. Thousands of people were gathered in the area for the annual Memorial Day cruise night, which the Journal Star describes as an "informal parade of classic cars interspersed with regular traffic."