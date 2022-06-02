Devastating Details of Slain Teacher's Final Phone Call Revealed

(Newser) – Eva Mireles' husband, Ruben Ruiz, is a school district police officer—and in the final minutes of his wife's life, Ruiz was on the phone with her as he stood outside her classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, barred from entering. "She’s in the classroom and he’s outside. It’s terrifying," Uvalde County judge Bill Mitchell said Wednesday after sheriff's deputies who were on the scene of the mass shooting briefed him. "He’s outside hearing his wife: ‘I’m dying,'" Mitchell continued, though he clarified that he didn't know exactly what Mireles told her husband, the New York Times reports. He said the call did appear to take place after the shooter was already attacking.

Mitchell also said he didn't know whether Ruiz told his department chief, Pete Arredondo—who has come under much scrutiny for his handling of the shooting—about the call, or whether anyone else was aware of it. But, as the Times puts it, it's the latest in a growing list of questions about what exactly police at the scene knew about the horror going on inside the classroom as they waited in the hallway outside. Also unclear is whether Arredondo was informed about the 911 calls children were making from inside classrooms. Mireles' aunt has also said Ruiz was prevented by other police officers from going in. See more at the Times.