Cops: Man Jumped to His Death From Chicago's Trump Tower

(Newser) – Tragedy at Trump Tower: Police in Chicago say a man jumped to his death from the 16th floor of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in an apparent suicide just before noon on Wednesday, CBS Chicago reports. The man, believed to be 45 to 50 years old, jumped from the 16th floor of the building, where there is an outdoor restaurant, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The 98-story building is Chicago's second tallest. Police say paramedics were called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead at 11:45am. (Trump Tower security guards tried to rescue a homeless man who was set on fire last week.)