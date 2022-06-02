Cops: Man Jumped to His Death From Chicago's Trump Tower

Man in his 40s has not been identified
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 2, 2022 8:24 AM CDT
Man Jumps to His Death From Trump Tower
The Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago.   (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(Newser) – Tragedy at Trump Tower: Police in Chicago say a man jumped to his death from the 16th floor of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in an apparent suicide just before noon on Wednesday, CBS Chicago reports. The man, believed to be 45 to 50 years old, jumped from the 16th floor of the building, where there is an outdoor restaurant, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The 98-story building is Chicago's second tallest. Police say paramedics were called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead at 11:45am. (Trump Tower security guards tried to rescue a homeless man who was set on fire last week.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X