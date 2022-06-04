Small Gestures Honor Tiananmen Victims

(Newser) – Heavy police force patrolled Hong Kong's Victoria Park on Saturday after authorities for a third consecutive year banned public commemoration of the anniversary of the deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989, with vigils overseas the only place marking the event. For decades, the AP reports, Hong Kong and nearby Macao were the only places in China allowed to commemorate the violent suppression by army troops of student pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Hundreds, if not thousands, were killed. The ban is seen as part of a move to snuff out political dissent and a sign that Hong Kong is losing its freedoms as Beijing tightens its grip over the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Authorities have cited risks from the coronavirus in banning the public commemoration over the past three years. Despite the ban, some residents wore black in a show of support, and some even carried bouquets of flowers, held candles, or turned on the flashlight on their cellphones. "Today, this is to commemorate June 4. Every year I have to do it," said Man Yuen, who appeared in a black T-shirt with the words "the people will not forget" while walking down the streets carrying an unlit candle. Police stopped and searched several people, some of whom were dressed in black. It is unclear if any arrests were made.

Other remembrances included: