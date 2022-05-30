23 Years of Eating Only Potato-Chip Sandwiches Has Ended

(Newser) – After 23 years of eating the same, sort of strange, thing every day, a 25-year-old woman is a creature of habit no more thanks to hypnotherapy. In one of the more British stories in recent memory, Metro reports that Zoe Sadler somehow managed to subsist on "cheese and onion crisp sandwiches," that is, sandwiches made out of cheese-and-onion-flavored potato chips, because other foods made her feel ill. "My mum and dad say I tried other foods as a toddler but I always turned my nose up or refused to put them in my mouth," she says. "Apparently, the only thing mum could get down me were crisps which I used to suck until they were soft. I remember being at school when I was little and having crisp sandwiches in my lunch box. They were the only thing I liked to eat."

But two things combined to make Sadler seek help: First, she was getting married and presumably wanted to dine on something a little more special than her usual, and second, she was diagnosed with MS and thought, "I need to get healthier." Hypnotherapist David Kilmurry treated Sadler for avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) via two two-hour sessions, and Metro notes with some relief that she's finally been able to eat a "proper meal." Indeed, her palate now seems fairly adventurous. "I can’t believe how nice strawberries are and I even tried a Wagamama chilli squid, which was really spicy," she says. (She's got nothing on this guy and his Big Macs.)