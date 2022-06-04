Gauff Can't Stop Swiatek's Unbeaten Run

World No. 1 takes French Open title, her 6th straight tournament victory
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 4, 2022 12:15 PM CDT
Coco Gauff of the US reacts after missing a shot Saturday in the women's final of the French Open in Paris.   (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

(Newser) – Coco Gauff came into the women's singles final at the French Open on Saturday having not lost a set during the tournament. But Iga Swiatek hadn't lost in her last 34 matches. It's now 35, after the world No. 1 defeated Gauff 6-1, 6-3 for her second singles championship at Roland Garros, Yahoo Sports reports. Swiatek has won six consecutive tournaments, per CNN. She suggested afterward that her victory in Paris might not have been as easy as it looked. "Two years ago, winning this title was something amazing, I wouldn't expect it ever," Swiatek told the crowd. "But this time I feel like I worked hard and did everything to get here, even though it was pretty tough and the pressure was big."

Gauff was playing in her first grand slam singles final, and she showed signs of nervousness, making 14 unforced errors in the first set as Swiatek, 21, pulled ahead. The 18-year-old American, who graduated from high school a few weeks ago, made 23 unforced errors total and closed out the match with three double faults. "The past couple months have truly been amazing and you totally deserve it," Gauff told the champion after the match, per the AP. Swiatek, who's from Poland and wore a ribbon with the blue and yellow of Ukraine's flag on her cap, had a word for her neighboring nation. "Stay strong, because the world is still there," she said. (Read more French Open stories.)

