Boris Johnson Faces Party Mutiny Monday He faces a no-confidence vote that could end his run as prime minister By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jun 6, 2022 5:55 AM CDT Copied Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in Downing Street, London, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP, File) (Newser) – The slow-burning "partygate" scandal in Britain may doom Boris Johnson after all. Members of his own Conservative party will hold a no-confidence vote Monday that could end his three-year run as prime minister, reports the BBC. The vote comes on the heels of a scathing report showing that Johnson and members of his government attended rule-flouting COVID parties at the height of the pandemic. The vote: To stay in office, Johnson needs a bare majority of the 359 Conservative lawmakers to support him—in this case, 180 votes. That the vote is even taking place is a sign of trouble because it can only be triggered by 15% of Conservative members (a total of 54) of parliament calling for one. Consequences: If Johnson loses, he is done as Conservative leader, and a new prime minister will be elected. If he wins, he is safe from another such vote for a year. The vote takes place Monday evening in Britain, from 3 to 5pm EDT in the US. Results should be known immediately. Predictions: The AP thinks it's "more likely" than not that Johnson will survive. However, if it's a tight vote, he could be "severely weakened." The story notes that former Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote herself in 2018 but ended up having to resign months later. Johnson replaced her. Predictions, II: The New York Times also sees a "good chance" that Johnson will survive, but it notes that the vote is conducted in private, meaning lawmakers who give Johnson a public show of support don't necessarily have to cast their ballot accordingly. That story also takes note of what happened to May. What Johnson says: In a new statement to his fellow Tory members, Johnson acknowledges mistakes but says the vote is an opportunity to put the "partygate" scandal to rest. "With your support, I believe that tonight we have a great prize within our grasp," he writes. "We can put an end to the media's favorite obsession." However, as the Guardian notes, Johnson's critics are making the very same argument.