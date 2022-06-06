Boris Johnson Faces Party Mutiny Monday

(Newser) – The slow-burning "partygate" scandal in Britain may doom Boris Johnson after all. Members of his own Conservative party will hold a no-confidence vote Monday that could end his three-year run as prime minister, reports the BBC. The vote comes on the heels of a scathing report showing that Johnson and members of his government attended rule-flouting COVID parties at the height of the pandemic.

The vote: To stay in office, Johnson needs a bare majority of the 359 Conservative lawmakers to support him—in this case, 180 votes. That the vote is even taking place is a sign of trouble because it can only be triggered by 15% of Conservative members (a total of 54) of parliament calling for one.

To stay in office, Johnson needs a bare majority of the 359 Conservative lawmakers to support him—in this case, 180 votes. That the vote is even taking place is a sign of trouble because it can only be triggered by 15% of Conservative members (a total of 54) of parliament calling for one. Consequences: If Johnson loses, he is done as Conservative leader, and a new prime minister will be elected. If he wins, he is safe from another such vote for a year. The vote takes place Monday evening in Britain, from 3 to 5pm EDT in the US. Results should be known immediately.