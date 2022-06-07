Greg LeMond: Cancer Diagnosis Brings 'Great Relief'

(Newser) – Two-time world cycling champion and three-time Tour de France winner Greg LeMond has been diagnosed with a form of leukaemia, which he says is treatable. "No one ever wants to hear the word cancer but, admittedly, there is great relief, now, to know why I was feeling poorly," the 60-year-old wrote on his personal website last Thursday, adding the diagnosis came after "a few weeks of fatigue." He said he would begin treatment immediately. "I should be feeling better in a few weeks … and I have been told that in a few months, I should be in remission," he added. "The long-term prognosis is very favorable."

Still, LeMond of Tennessee will be unable to attend the Tour de France next month as a result of the cancer, identified as Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia. Officially, he's the only American champion of the race as Lance Armstrong and Floyd Landis lost their titles because of doping. LeMond has been a "strong anti-doping advocate" since retiring from competition in 1994, per AFP. "I will keep everyone updated about my health and treatments in the months ahead," wrote LeMond, whose Tour de France wins in 1986, 1989, and 1990 make him "the most decorated American male cyclist in history," per USA Today. He was named world cycling champion in 1983 and 1989. (Read more Greg LeMond stories.)