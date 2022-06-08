Harvey Weinstein Now Faces Charges in UK

(Newser) – Harvey Weinstein has a very long prison sentence to serve, but there's still a chance he might travel internationally: Prosecutors in Britain say they have authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge the former movie producer with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in 1996, CNN reports. Crown Prosecution Service spokesman David Lindsell said that for Weinstein to be formally charged, he would have to be taken to a police station in England or Wales, reports the New York Times. He did not comment on the possibility of extraditing the 70-year-old.

The charges were authorized "following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," CPS Special Crime Division head Rosemary Ainslie said in a statement. "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial." The Metropolitan Police said the two alleged offenses took place between July 31 and Aug. 31, 1996, and involved a woman who is now in her 50s, the BBC reports.

Last week, a New York appeals court upheld Weinstein's conviction for rape and other sex crimes, for which he is serving a 23-year sentence. He also faces a trial for forcible rape and other crimes in California, where he is currently being held. The AP reports that after reports of Weinstein's crimes started to emerge in 2017, police in Britain, where there is no statute of limitations for rape or sexual assault, said they were investigating multiple allegations over a time period stretching from the 1980s to 2015. (Read more Harvey Weinstein stories.)