(Newser) – An escaped inmate from Missouri was recaptured Wednesday more than 900 miles away, near Casper, Wyo., authorities say. The Mills Police Department says Christopher Blevins was captured after local law enforcement was informed he could be at a truck stop in the area, NBC News reports. The 37-year-old inmate, who was driving a gold Dodge Ram, was captured after a short chase, per officials. His female passenger was released pending further investigation, police say.

Blevins escaped from the Barry County Jail on Friday morning along with two other inmates, Lance Justin Stephens and Matthew Allen Crawford. The Hays Post reports that the escaped inmates were linked to the theft of two vehicles, including one that was later found in western Kansas. The sheriff's office said earlier this week that the three inmates were apparently no longer traveling together. It said one inmate had been spotted in Springfield, Mo., and another in Arkansas.

Detective Doug Henry of the Barry County Sheriff's Office tells CNN that the trio escaped after cutting holes in the jail's plaster ceiling and exiting through a maintenance door. The sheriff's office, which warned that the escapees should be considered armed and dangerous, said Crawford was jailed on theft charges while Stephens faces drug and weapons charges. The charges against Blevins include the unlawful use of a firearm.