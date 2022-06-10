Cops: Woman Tracked Cheating Boyfriend With AirTag, Ran Him Over

(Newser) – An Indianapolis woman was arrested on murder charges last week after allegedly running down her cheating boyfriend. Gaylyn Ja-Nae Morris, 26, is accused of using GPS and an Apple AirTag to track her boyfriend, who she suspected of cheating on her, to Tilly's Pub in the wee hours of last Friday. She found Andre Smith there with another woman—and police say she first tried to attack the other woman with a wine bottle before Smith got in between them and both Smith and Morris were asked to leave, KIRO 7 reports. Once outside, Morris allegedly got in her vehicle.

A witness told police that Morris "pulled forward and clipped the victim (Smith), and he went down, at which time... (Morris) then backed over him and then pulled forward and hit him for the third time," according to the probable cause affidavit. Police responded around 12:30am and found Smith, 26, dead in the parking lot underneath a vehicle, the Indianapolis Star reports. Morris allegedly exited the vehicle and tried to go after the other woman again, but she was detained by officers. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Smith, who leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter, per WISH TV. "Those tracking devices should not be used by the public," says his aunt. "They should only be used for hospitals and law."