Gas Prices Hit a Nationwide First

Average cost per gallon in the US is now $5, according to AAA
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 11, 2022 5:30 AM CDT
Average Price for Gas in US Hits $5 a Gallon
Gasoline prices are shown at a gas station on Thursday in Salt Lake City.   (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(Newser) – The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever. Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that. The national average price has jumped 19 cents in just the past week, and it's up $1.93 from this time last year, per the AP. There are several reasons for the surge in gasoline prices.

Americans typically drive more starting around Memorial Day, so demand is up. Global oil prices are rising, compounded by sanctions against Russia, a leading oil producer, because of its war against Ukraine. And there are limits on refining capacity in the United States because some refineries shut down during the pandemic. Add it all up, and the cost of filling up is draining money from Americans who are facing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years.

California has the highest average price, at $6.43, according to AAA. The lowest average is Mississippi, at $4.52. While this is the first time breaking the $5 barrier, it's still not a record, when inflation is taken into account. Gas peaked at $4.11 a gallon in July 2008, which would be equal to about $5.40 a gallon today.

(Read more gas prices stories.)

